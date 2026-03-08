Ranchi, On the occasion of International Women's Day, Tokyo-based NOBA official Vikash Ranjan on Sunday emphasised that true empowerment begins when society supports girls in their most basic needs, including menstrual hygiene. True empowerment begins when society supports girls in most basic needs: NOBA official

The Netarhat Old Boys' Association - Global Social Responsibility launched the Sangini Project to promote safe menstrual hygiene among school-going girls in rural and semi-urban areas of Bihar and Jharkhand and other regions. This initiative claims to have already transformed the lives of over 2 lakh girls.

NOBA GSR is a network of former students of the prestigious Netarhat School established in 1954.

While discussions on women's empowerment often focus on education, employment and leadership, menstrual hygiene remains a silent challenge for millions of girls, especially in rural India, NOBA GSR Co-founder Ranjan said.

Due to stigma, lack of awareness and limited access to sanitary products, many adolescent girls miss school during their menstrual cycles or resort to unsafe alternatives, risking their health and dignity, he said, adding that to address this issue, the NOBA GSR launched the Sangini Project.

According to Ranjan, the project has already supported over 700 schools, helping thousands of girls gain access to hygiene facilities and awareness programs, reducing school absenteeism during menstruation.

He added that menstrual health should not be treated as a women-only issue, but a collective responsibility. "Real empowerment happens when society walks beside women and ensures they live with dignity, health and confidence," he said.

The initiative focuses on improving access to sanitary pads through the installation of pad vending machines and eco-friendly incinerators in schools, along with conducting awareness sessions on menstrual health.

Teachers, community leaders and local groups are also involved to encourage open discussions and break long-standing taboos.

"International Women's Day is therefore not just a celebration; it is also an opportunity to rethink our roles in building an equitable society...Across many rural parts of India, menstruation is still surrounded by stigma, misinformation, and lack of access to basic hygiene products," he said.

"Living and working in Tokyo, Japan, yet deeply connected to my roots in Bihar, I have often reflected on how members of the Indian diaspora can contribute meaningfully to their communities back home. Through NOBA GSR, we decided to address a challenge that is often overlooked but deeply impactful," he said.

The Sangini initiative focuses on three critical aspects - accessibility, awareness, and dignity - and has supported the installation of sanitary pad vending machines and environmentally friendly incinerators in rural schools.

These facilities allow girls to access sanitary pads during school hours and dispose of them safely and discreetly.

"The results have been encouraging. Through Sangini, over 700 schools have been supported, enabling thousands of girls to gain access to sanitary hygiene facilities and awareness programmes. More importantly, girls who previously hesitated to attend school during menstruation now feel more comfortable and confident continuing their education. But beyond infrastructure and numbers, the initiative represents something deeper - a shift in social mindset," Ranjan said.

In January, the organisation installed 12 sanitary pad dispensers and incinerators supported by PTI in various schools of Begusarai.

