Two persons tied to tree, thrashed for ‘sorcery’, one dead

One of two men died after a group of people tied them to a tree and thrashed them with sticks allegedly for practising sorcery at a village in Garhwa district, police said on Friday. Four persons were arrested in this connection.

The deceased was identified as Shivnath Paswan, while the other injured victim Adalat Singh was currently under treatment. The incident took place at Buka village under Bhawanathpur police station of the district on Thursday.

“On the basis of the complaint by Paswan’s wife Malti Devi, an FIR has been lodged against eight persons. Four of them have been arrested and sent to jail,” said Nagar Untari subdivisional police officer (SDPO) Pramod Kesri.

According to Devi’s complaint, one Anil Rawat, along with a couple of persons, on Thursday came to their house and took her husband with them. One of her husband’s friends also went with him, she said. “Then, my husband and his friend were tied to a tree. They alleged that my husband practised black magic. Hundreds of people gathered there, but nobody came to their rescue. Then, after one Vijay arrived, they beat the two with sticks and rods,” she alleged.

On getting information, police reached the spot and rescued the two men. “Police took them to a community health centre in the village. However, my husband was referred to Garhwa Sadar hospital, where he died during treatment,” the bereaved wife said.

Dr Abhijit Biswas, who provided the first-aid at the community health centre, said, “There were no external injuries on the body. But, it seemed Paswan suffered internal injury. So, we referred him to Garhwa Sadar hospital for better treatment.”

Police said prima facie, it seemed to be a case of internal rivalry. “However, everything will be clear after investigation gets completed,” the SDPO said.