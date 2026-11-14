Ranchi, Ponds, dams, lakes and reservoirs across Jharkhand have been cleaned, illuminated and barricaded ahead of the first-day 'Arghya' ritual to the Sun God on Sunday evening, an official said. Waterbodies decked up, security tightened in Jharkhand for Chhath Puja

During the four-day Chhath festival, devotees gather at the waterbodies to offer prayers to the setting and rising Sun.

Security has also been tightened, with additional police personnel, National Disaster Response Force and State Disaster Response Force teams being deployed at major waterbodies, the official said on Saturday.

Drones, CCTV cameras and motorcycle patrol squads will also be used to monitor the situation and prevent any untoward incident during the festival, he added.

The festival, dedicated to the worship of the Sun God, began on Friday with the 'Nahay Khay' ritual and will conclude on Monday morning with devotees offering 'Arghya' to the rising Sun.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren has extended greetings to devotees and their families on the occasion of 'Kharna', the second-day ritual of the festival.

"Chhath Mahaparv is not merely a festival of faith and worship, but a symbol of devotion to family, gratitude toward nature, and the wonderful tradition of sun worship. The rigorous penance, sacrifice, and waterless fasting of Chhath devotees reflect their unwavering faith and resolve. May Lord Bhaskar and Chhathi Maiya bless everyone with happiness, peace, and prosperity," CM posted on X in Hindi.

A team of Ranchi police visited major waterbodies, including Kanke Dam, Bada Talab, Hatia Dam and Raj Bhawan Pond, on Saturday to review security and safety arrangements.

A total of 72 waterbodies within the Ranchi Municipal Corporation limits are being used as Chhath ghats.

"Necessary arrangements have been ensured at all 72 Chhath ghats in the city, and the corporation teams have been continuously monitoring them," Municipal Commissioner Sushant Gaurav said.

He appealed to Chhath Puja committees and residents to cooperate with the municipal corporation in maintaining cleanliness at the ghats.

Ranchi Deputy Commissioner Manjunath Bhajantri said barricades had been installed at vulnerable waterbodies to ensure the safety of devotees.

Instructions had been issued to identify hazardous and deep-water areas at the ghats, install appropriate warning signs and sensitise devotees to perform the 'Arghya' ritual only within designated safe zones, he said.

Divers, rescue teams and other emergency resources have also been directed to remain available as required to ensure prompt relief and rescue operations in case of an emergency, he added.

In Dhanbad, Deputy Commissioner Aditya Ranjan and Senior Superintendent of Police Prabhat Kumar visited various waterbodies and directed officials to designate specific parking areas for vehicles and implement traffic diversions on congested roads wherever necessary.

They also instructed police personnel to maintain close surveillance on anti-social elements and ensure regular patrolling in sensitive areas.

Similar arrangements have been made in East Singhbhum district to ensure the peaceful celebration of the festival, officials said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.