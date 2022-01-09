Wife, kids of Hemant Soren among 15 to contract Covid at Jharkhand CM’s house

A total of 15 people in Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren's residence, including his wife, two children and sister-in-law, have tested positive for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), news. The chief minister has, however, tested negative for the viral disease.

So far, 62 people have been tested for Covid-19 at the chief minister's residence, Ranchi's chief medical officer Vinod Kumar said.

Reports of 24 of them were available this (Saturday) evening and it was found that the CM's wife Kalpana Soren, their two sons Nitin and Vishwajit, sister-in-law Sarla Murmu and a bodyguard were among the 15 affected, Kumar said.

The Ranchi CMO told PTI that all the infected patients at the residence have mild Covid-19 symptoms and can be treated in home isolation.

Meanwhile, Jharkhand health minister Banna Gupta has also tested positive for Covid-19 and is isolating himself at his residence in Jamshedpur.

"I have once again tested positive for Covid-19 while discharging my duty. I was not feeling well for the past few days and got tested, the report of which returned positive. All those who have come in contact with me in the last few days must get tested. I have isolated myself at home," Gupta's tweet, roughly translated from Hindi, read.

The health minister was previously infected with Covid-19 in August 2020.

Till now, Jharkhand has reported over 3,74,000 infections including 5,164 deaths, 347,866 recoveries and 21,098 active cases. On Saturday, 5,081 new cases, 1,186 recoveries and three more deaths were reported.

The state has not reported a single case of the fast-spreading Omicron variant till now.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON