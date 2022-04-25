‘Reconsider decision to name Shivamogga airport after me,’ says Yediyurappa
Veteran BJP leader and former Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has requested the Karnataka government to name the airport that is coming up at Shivamogga after any illustrious personality of the state, and not him
Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai after inspecting the ongoing work of the airport at Sogane in Shivamogga on April 20, had announced that it will be named after the former chief minister, and would send a proposal in this regard to the Civil Aviation Ministry, Government of India.
Yediyurappa has written a letter to Bommai on April 24 in this regard. "I am touched by Chief Minister Bommai's decision to name the Shivamogga airport after me. With all humility, I request the government to name the airport after any illustrious personality of Karnataka which will be a befitting tribute to their contribution," Yediyurappa said in a tweet along with a copy the letter.
The government's decision to name the airport after the state BJP strongman had elicited some opposition, with some people including those in the opposition pointing out that there were several prominent personalities from the district who deserve the honour.
Shivamogga is the political base of Yediyurappa, he is the MLA from Shikaripura Assembly segment in the district, while his elder son B Y Raghavendra is an MP from Shivamogga parliamentary constituency. Thanking the Chief Minister for his assurance regarding the immediate release of funds for the faster completion of the airport work and expressing gratitude to him and other leaders for the decision to name it after him, Yediyurappa in his letter pointed out that there were several patriots and visionaries who have contributed to the development of the country and compared to them his contribution is very small.
"I'm only filled with a sense of gratitude for having been able to serve the people who have continually supported and nurtured me. Hence I am of the view that naming the new airport after me is not appropriate. So please reconsider the decision and after discussing it at the right platform, I request you to name the airport after any illustrious personality who has contributed to the development of the country, the state and the history," he added.
The Shivamogga airport will have the second-longest runway in Karnataka after Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru. The airport, with international standard facilities, will be inaugurated in December this year.
-
Kerala engineering student tops inaugural national cryptic crossword contest
Joyal Biju of the Government Engineering College, Thrissur, on Sunday topped the overall Leaderboard at the end of the fourth online round in Stage I of the inaugural National Inter-college Cryptic Crossword 2022, organised by the All India Council for Technical Education and the University Grants Commission. He is followed by Arpita Goel of the School of Open Learning, Delhi University, and Kirti Tyagi of Maitreyi College, Delhi University, in second and third spots, respectively.
-
DK Shivakumar slams Karnataka govt over PSI scam
Amid the row over the police sub-inspector recruitment scam, Karnataka Congress president D K Shivakumar on Sunday slammed Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai for allegedly misleading people over the issue. The candidates who passed the exam too would be questioned and a thorough investigation would be conducted, Bommai said.
-
Karnataka PSI scam: CID asks Cong MLA Priyank Kharge to join probe with evidence
The Criminal Investigation Department on Monday asked Congress MLA Priyank Kharge to appear before its officer and share information and documents related to the police sub-inspector recruitment scam in Karnataka. Kharge recently released a audio clip that seemed to be a conversation between a selected candidate and a middleman. Addressing a press meet last week, Kharge said there were allegations that senior officers would protect the accused as heard in the audio clip.
-
Bengaluru: 48-year-old woman found dead after being assaulted by husband
In another shocking tale of gender-based violence by a partner, a 48-year-old woman was found dead after being physically abused by Padma's 55-year-old husband who proceeded to lock her in a bedroom for three hours after rendering her unconscious. Marappa (55) was arrested on Friday from Nagegowdanapalya near Talaghattapura after a complaint by his 24-year-old son. The arrest was preceded by a three-hour drama in which Marappa assaulted his wife and locked the door.
-
Bangalore Traffic Police deploys ANPR cameras to auto-detect offenders
The Bangalore Traffic Police has deployed Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras which can help single out offenders in the densest of roads. The first ANPR was deployed last week, and it has already singled out 25 vehicles with pending cases and recovered ₹19,900 in fines. ANPR cameras have been deployed at Cubbon Road, High Grounds, Balekundri Junction and more. It's also in the process of purchasing more cameras.
