Rent bikes from Jagruti Nagar Metro station for ₹2/hour from Feb 24

cities Updated: Feb 21, 2020 01:19 IST
Tanushree Venkatraman
Tanushree Venkatraman
Hindustantimes
         

In a boost to last-mile connectivity in the city, from February 24, commuters will be able to rent bikes at Jagruti Nagar Metro station at the cost of ₹2 every hour to reach their destinations.

The private rental and bike-sharing service, MyByk, will be launched in partnership with the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) and Mumbai Metro One Pvt Ltd, which operates Metro-1. MyByk, which had won a mobility challenge launched by MMRDA and other agencies including MMOPL in 2019, will begin the service with 50 bikes at Jagruti Nagar and expand to Saki Naka and Marol Naka Metro stations in two weeks, based on commuter feedback.

RA Rajeev, metropolitan commissioner, MMRDA said, “It is a big step towards making the city environment-friendly as well as bicycle-friendly. MMRDA is always looking for innovative solutions to enhance commuting experience and enable first and last mile connectivity across the metropolitan region.” Commuters can rent the bikes at ₹2 for each hour, or get weekly and monthly passes for ₹280 and ₹900, respectively. The bikes can be taken home and later parked at the Metro station.

Arjit Soni, founder, MyByk, said, “Public bike sharing, and MyByk specifically, will help make public transport more accessible and convenient. This will encourage more users to shift to public transport, and thereby, help decongest the city, reduce pollution, save time and improve the health of citizens.” MMOPL is also looking at starting bus services from Powai to four Metro stations. An MMOPL spokesperson said, “We expect the [bike] option to be especially popular among young commuters to visit popular shopping destinations, apart from travelling between their residences or places of work and the Metro station.”

