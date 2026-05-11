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Retired army officer kills son, dies by suicide after son disapproves second marriage

According to the police, Singh had been planning to remarry, nearly five years after the death of his wife.

Updated on: May 11, 2026 10:29 am IST
By Tarsem Singh Deogan | Edited by Karishma Ayaldasani
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A domestic dispute in Ludhiana’s New Agar Nagar turned deadly after a retired army officer allegedly shot his son following a heated argument and later died by suicide by consuming poison on Sunday.

The police have seized the licensed weapon used in the crime and initiated further investigation. (Representational Image/ AFP)

The deceased were identified as Surinder Singh, a retired serviceman, and his son Gursharan Singh alias Ginni. Preliminary investigation revealed the cause of the altercation which was the son’s disapproval of his father’s second marriage.

According to the police, Surinder Singh had been planning to remarry, nearly five years after the death of his wife. However, Gursharan Singh had reportedly been opposing the decision for nearly three years, which led to frequent quarrels between the two.

On Sunday night, the issue again triggered an argument between the father and son, which soon escalated. In a fit of rage, Surinder Singh allegedly took out his licensed 12-bore double-barrel gun and chased Gursharan into the street before opening fire on him. Gursharan sustained serious bullet injuries and died on the spot.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Tarsem Singh Deogan

Tarsem Singh Deogan is a senior reporter at Ludhiana. He has 16 years of experience in journalism. He has covered all beats and now focuses on crime reporting.

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