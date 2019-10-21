Right wing ‘activist’ who met Tiwari’s kin booked for inciting hatred

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 17:57 IST

Lucknow: A self-claimed activist and his followers, who visited the grieving family members of Kamlesh Tiwari, were booked for inciting hatred in Sitapur on Monday.

Kamlesh Tiwari, a Hindu outfit leader, was killed at his residence-cum-office on October 18. Police has claimed to have arrested three people involved in the case and is on a lookout for the two assailants who killed Tiwari.

The activist Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati, after meeting the family members of Kamlesh Tiwari, gave a two-minute speech filled with hate and inciting remarks towards people of the minority community, police said.

Speaking about the incident, station house officer (SHO) of Mahmoodabad police station in Sitapur Arun Kumar said, “Saraswati and his followers met the family members of Kamlesh Tiwari in the afternoon. After that, he gave a speech which was very inciting and it’s video was also posted on social media.”

In the FIR, the police has booked Saraswati and his followers under IPC section 295A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings), 298 (uttering words with deliberate intent to wound the religious feelings of any person) and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace). In the video, Saraswati is seen standing along Tiwari’s mother and other supporters

According to police, Saraswati is a resident of Ghaziabad and involved in various right-wing religious activities. He was accompanied by around a dozen of his followers when he met the Kamlesh’s family. Following the incident, security personnel have increased scrutiny of people visiting the Tiwari’s kin.

The police are also trying to remove the video of the speech posted by Saraswati online.

