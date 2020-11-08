e-paper
Home / Cities / Robbers that targeted people at night nabbed in Mohali

Robbers that targeted people at night nabbed in Mohali

The arrests came following a November 5 incident where the gang had robbed a group of friends of their mobile phones after beating them up.

cities Updated: Nov 08, 2020, 22:21 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Mohali
         

The Balongi police have arrested five men, who robbed commuters of cash and mobile phones at knifepoint at isolated locations in the night.

The accused have been identified as Nikhil Kumar, Manoj Kumar, Sandeep Kumar, Rahul Kumar and Chandan Paswan, all residents of Kharar. Police have recovered three knives, a mobile phone, a motorcycle and an auto-rickshaw from them.

The arrests came following a November 5 incident where the gang had robbed a group of friends of their mobile phones after beating them up, said deputy superintendent of police Rupinderdeep Kaur Sohi.

“The victims, Ravi, Ajay, Neeraj and Bhagwant, residents of Ambedkar Colony, Balongi, were returning home after work when the gang members beat them up and snatched their mobile phones. They have confessed to this crime,” the DSP added.

All accused were produced in a Kharar court from where they were sent to four-day police remand.

