Satti challenges Cong to bring out its two-tenure report card on December 27

Updated: Dec 24, 2019 22:41 IST

Irked over leader of opposition Mukesh Agnihotri’s comments that the Congress will be mourning while the state government will be celebrating its two years tenure, the state’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Satpal Satti said “BJP is presenting a report card of its two years reign. I challenge him (Agnihotri) to bring out a report card of Congress’ two terms in the state for comparison.”

“What does he wants to mourn for? Does he want to mourn because Himachal become corruption-free under the leadership of CM Jai Ram Thakur? Does he wants to mourn over the fact that as many as 2.5 lakhs people received gas connections?.” he asked.

While addressing a press conference in Shimla, Satti said “If Congress wants to oppose us, it is fine by us but using words like mourning do not reflect the traditions of Himachal Pradesh. The fact is that Congress has become an afterthought. This was proved when during the bypolls, the Congress candidate lost his security in Dharamshala and during the Lok Sabha elections, BJP witnessed a historic mandate with 70% votes while Congress received less than 30% votes.”

He announced that Union home minister Amit Shah, Union minister of state finance and corporate affairs Anurag Thakur, former CM Prem Kumar Dhumal and at least 25,000 party workers will be present at The Ridge, Shimla.

After the public meeting at The Ridge, Amit Shah will go to Hotel Peterhoff where it will be revealed how many of the MoUs that were signed during the Global Investors’ Meet in Dharamshala have been executed.

Satti also invited Congress leaders to attend the public meeting on December 27 and listen to Amit Shah.

He said the BJP had already started preparation to win the 2022 elections in Himachal and the BJP will definitely be victorious in 2022.

On protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, he said “The BJP has decided to organise seminars in the 68 constituencies and 73 divisions of the state to clarify all doubts regarding CAA.”

He praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and home minister Amit Shah for implementing CAA.