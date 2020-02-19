School bus overturns in Jalandhar; driver booked

cities

Updated: Feb 19, 2020 22:37 IST

Jalandhar A school bus driver Gurpreet Singh Gopi, of Dhaliwal village, has been booked for rash driving after seven students were injured when the bus he was driving overturned at Chaania village in Nakodar on Tuesday.

The bus (PB-08-CP-9501) was ferrying students of Amandeep Senior Secondary School, Samrai village, and overturned as Gopi tried to take a U-turn in Chanian village. Villagers rushed to the spot and rescued the children. The school management claimed that the mishap took place due to a technical snag.

A case under Sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of other) and 283 (danger or obstruction in public way or line of navigation) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered. SSP Navjot Singh Mahal said the case has been registered on the basis of statements of family members of the kids and eyewitnesses. He added that the accused would be arrested soon.

“Students did not sustain serious injuries and were rescued by locals who spotted the bus overturning; they say this was the result of speeding,” said Sadar SHO Sikander Singh.