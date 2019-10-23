Second hospital get govt notice for refusing treatment to accident victim

cities

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 23:58 IST

Following the show-cause notice to a Dwarka private hospital for allegedly refusing treatment to an accident victim, the Delhi government has moved against another private hospital in Najafgarh in the same case.

Under the Delhi government’s Farishtey Dilli Ke scheme, such patients are supposed to be treated for free and the government would the treatment cost.

If found guilty, both hospitals could lose their licences.

The second hospital to face action is the 51-bed Vikas Hospital.

“The supervising authority ... hereby issues a notice to show cause within one calendar month from the date of the receipt of this notice, as to why the registration of your nursing home/ hospital should not be cancelled,” the notice to the hospital read.

“The patient did come to our hospital and was given first aid. However, he needed a head CT and our machine was out of order. So, we had to refer him to a higher centre. We have been treating patients under the government scheme. So far around 7 people have been treated. In fact, one of the persons depicted in the Delhi government advertisement was treated at our hospital,” said Sandeep Bharadwaj, manager, marketing, Vikas hospital.

Both notices were based on the complaint of Purushottam Sharma, a resident of Najafgarh. Last week, the government had sent a notice to Venkateshwara hospital in Dwarka.

“My nephew met with an accident in Najafgarh on October 9. My neighbour, who was at the site, took him to Vikas hospital nearby. They did some tests and stabilised him. But, they said that he needed a CT scan and asked us to take him to a higher centre,” said Sharma.

Venkateshwara hospital had allegedly asked the family of the victim to deposit ₹2 lakh for treatment.

“As far as the Delhi government scheme is concerned,we have been accepting cases. In fact, we have taken in 140 cases including those of neurosurgery and orthopaedic surgery since the scheme began,” its Chief Oeprating Officer Gunjan Sinha had told HT.

The ‘Farishtey Dilli Ke’scheme was officially launched on October 7, but has been providing benefits since February last year.

Under the scheme, hospitals in Delhi have to provide cashless treatment to accident, burn, and acid attack victims and the cost of treatment is later reimbursed by the government from its corpus Delhi Arogya Kosh. The government also provides a reward of R 2,000 and a certificate to good Samaritans who take the victims to the hospitals.

“So far, the department has received a couple of other complaints that are being examined,” said a senior official from Delhi government, on condition of anonymity.

“The hospitals are anyway bound by Supreme Court order to provide emergency care to any accident victim brought to them. The hesitation in admitting accident on the part of the hospitals was whether they could get the treatment cost. Now that the government is paying for it, there is no reason any hospital should refuse accident victims,” said another official.

First Published: Oct 23, 2019 23:58 IST