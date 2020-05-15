e-paper
Sensitise people of your areas about coronavirus, Himachal CM tells BJP MLAs

Sensitise people of your areas about coronavirus, Himachal CM tells BJP MLAs

Jai Ram Thakur has urged the BJP legislators of the state to prepare a list of people from their respective constituencies stranded in other states, and sensitise their families about the social distancing norms and precautionary measures to be taken after they return home

cities Updated: May 15, 2020 00:29 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Shimla
Himachal Pradesh (HP) chief minister (CM) Jai Ram Thakur on Thursday urged BJP legislators of the state to prepare a list of people from their respective constituencies stranded in other states and sensitise their families about the social distancing norms and precautionary measures to be taken after they return home.

The CM, who was interacting with the party legislators through video-conferencing, said over one lakh Himachalis have already reached their home state and 60,000 more are expected to come back in the next few days.

He said it was the responsibility of his government to ensure safety of the Himachalis stranded in various parts of the country, but at the same time, they are also ensuring that the returnees do not carry any infection that may harm others.

‘COORDINATE WITH PRADHANS’

He said the MLAs must keep a close watch on the entry of all such people and persuade them to remain in quarantine. The CM also told the MLAs to coordinate with panchayat pradhans and other party functionaries of the area to make arrangements for quarantine of the returnees.

CM Thakur also said that the coronavirus lockdown has adversely affected the economy of the country as well as the hill state. “Now, steps must be taken at local level to take up developmental works and start economic activities,” he said, adding that the state would be immensely benefitted by Rs 20 lakh crore package announced by the Centre as almost 90% of the state’s industry falls under the micro, small and medium enterprises category.

Highlighting his government’s measures taken up for benefit of the working class, the CM said, “The government had also decided to enhance the upper income ceiling for the selection of below poverty line beneficiaries to Rs 45,000. This will increase the number of households under the National Food Security Act by 1.5 lakh, thereby, making them eligible for subsidised ration.

State BJP president Rajiv Bindal lauded the efforts of the state government to combat the pandemic and said, “It was due to the efforts of the government that Himachal Pradesh is among the least affected states.”

