Court dismisses Tamil Nadu minister Senthil Balaji's plea for rejection of remand

A city court here has rejected arrested Tamil Nadu Minister V Senthil Balaji's plea for rejection of remand.

The alleged cash-for-jobs scam, in which Tamil Nadu minister V Senthil Balaji was arrested by the ED, came to light in 2015 when Balaji was dropped from the Jayalalithaa’s cabinet. (HT_PRINT)

The court dismissed the petition as infructuous since Balaji, arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), had already been sent to judicial custody earlier.

Balaji, TN Electricity and Prohibition and Excise minister, was arrested on Wednesday by the ED under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in a cash for jobs scam against him when he was the Transport minister in the earlier AIADMK cabinet led by the late J Jayalalithaa.

V Senthil Balaji broke down while being taken into custody by the ED officials for questioning in the early hours of Wednesday.

Minister Balaji underwent a coronary angiogram on Wednesday at the Omandurar government hospital in Chennai, informed the hospital officials.

Balaji was hospitalised after he complained of chest pain during questioning by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Opposition leaders have criticized the ED's highhandedness for questioning Balaji for long hours and then taking him into custody after searching his premises on Tuesday.

