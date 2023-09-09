Several vehicles burnt to ashes in massive fire at car showroom on Delhi Road

Several vehicles went up in flames as a massive fire broke out in a car showroom located on Delhi Road in Haryana's Rewari. Four fire tenders and police rushed to the spot after receiving a call regarding the blaze.

Fire breaks out at a car showroom in Rewari, Haryana.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Thick plumes of black smoke could be seen billowing from the showroom, which housed a wide range of vehicles from Hyundai.

The exact cause of the fire remains unknown at this time, and investigations are underway to determine the origin of the blaze.

It is unclear if there have been any casualties or injuries resulting from the incident.

Check back for updates on this developing story…

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail