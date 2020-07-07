e-paper
Six in custody for murder of garage owner in Pune

Six in custody for murder of garage owner in Pune

cities Updated: Jul 07, 2020 17:26 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

PUNE: Six persons were arrested by a Pune police Zone-3 team on Tuesday for the murder of a garage owner in Dahanukar colony area of Pune on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Rakesh Yamunappa Kshirsagar (25) of Laxminagar area, Dahanukar colony, Kothrud.

Inspector (crime) Kiran Balwadkar of Kothrud police station who is investigating the case said that six persons have been arrested. One person identified as Prashant Maruti Bavdhane (21) of Kondhwa Dhadawe in Uttamnagar area of Pune was arrested by Unit 3 of Pune police crime branch. The others are identified as Rahul Sarkar (19), Siddharam Manjile (20), Kiran Gaware (24), Ajay Suryavanshi (22) and Suresh Waghmare (21), according to the police.

The accused were remanded to five days in police custody as the police are on a lookout for more accomplices in the case.

The reason for murder was enmity between Manjile and the garage owner and they had fought in the past also, according to an official working on the case.

A case under Sections 302 (murder) and 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code was registered at Kothrud police station against the accused.

