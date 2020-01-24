e-paper
Song promoting gun culture will not be released: Moose Wala

A Ludhiana-based RTI activist, Kuldeep Singh Khaira, filed a complaint with the police that he and Mankirt Aulakh are propagating gun culture through their songs

HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Summoned by the Ludhiana police, Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala appeared before the assistant commissioner of police (ACP, south) Jashandeep Singh Gill on Friday to record his statement. Another singer Mankirt Aulakh, however, failed to appear.

A Ludhiana-based RTI activist, Kuldeep Singh Khaira, filed a complaint with the police that the singers are propagating gun culture through their songs. He was promoting gun culture and violence is a violation of orders of Punjab and Haryana high court.

Moose Wala said a video of the song in question “pakhiyan, pakhiyan”, earlier sung by singer-cum-lyricist Sabi Bhinder, was uploaded on YouTube by one of his friends during a get-together. He said the song will never be recorded or released.

Khaira, who filed the complaint on January 13, said the video was posted on social media and widely shared and circulated. As the singers have huge a fan following, the youth could be mislead by the singers, he said.

The ACP said that the singer has been told about the ruling of high court that weapons cannot be glorified in songs. Aulakh will appear before the police on Saturday, he said.

