Spat over spitting of paan turns ugly in Ludhiana, cars damaged

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 23:37 IST

Multiple cars were damaged after two groups pelted each other with stones following an altercation over spitting of paan at Chhawani Mohalla on late Tuesday night.

Pralad Singh Dhal, complainant from one of the groups, told the police that someone from the other group spit paan outside his shop on Monday, which let to a spat between the two groups. However, the matter was settled after police intervention.

But, Dhal alleged, on Tuesday night, suddenly a huge group of people, armed with swords, and started pelting his house with stones.

However, Ashok Kumar, from the other group, accused Pralad and his aides of initiating the brawl on Tuesday. In the melee, six cars parked in the area were damaged. As police were informed, cops from Divisions 1, 2, 3 and 4 rushed to the spot to pacify both the parties.

Investigating officer ASI Janak Raj said no one was hurt in the incident. A under Section 160 (committing affray) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the unidentified accused at the Division Number 4 police station.

Inspector Satwant Singh, SHO, Division Number 4 station, said they were investigating the case. The accused will be identified and arrested soon, he added.

First Published: Sep 18, 2019 23:29 IST