Stubble burning leading to rise in heart patients: Docs

Updated: Nov 10, 2019 22:50 IST

So far, stubble burning was reported to be posing problems for the people suffering from pulmonary diseases and allergies, but the rising air pollution level of the city has led to a whopping 50% rise of heart patients in the emergency of the Hero Heart Centre at the Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) here.

Dr GS Wander, chief cardiologist at the centre, said, “There has been a 50% rise in the number of patients in the emergency department with serious cardiovascular problems.”

A record department official said, “On an average, 60 to 80 patients reach the hospital daily from across the state. Due to stubble burning, the number has now touched 90 to 100.”

He said, “Not only from Ludhiana, the patents from other parts of Punjab, especially from villages, are also facing serious cardiovascular issues.”

Dr Wander said, “First of all, I will not recommend going out for a walk when the pollution level is higher. If you want to go out for a walk, then wear a mask, preferably N- 95. Ensure that nostrils are properly moist so that dust particles do not enter directly in the body.”

Dr Bishav Mohan, medical superintendent, who has created a WhatsApp group to share advisories among patients and other health care professionals, said, “The rising pollution count, coupled with drop in temperature, was proving hazardous for senior citizens and, especially, for those, who are going on a walk early in the morning and evening, when the pollution count is higher.”

Avinash Jindal, senior medical officer (SMO), civil hospital, echoed similar observations. “On an average, over 1,000 patients visit out patients department (OPD) of the hospital. Ever since stubble burning began, there has been a rise of nearly 20 to 30%. Besides breathing problems and other allergies, there has been a rise in the number of heart problems as well,” said Jindal.

Dr SS Sibia, a senior cardiologist, said, “Pollution causes inflammation in the blood vessels running through the lungs and the rest of the body. It leads to atherosclerosis or hardening of the arteries, which results in heart attacks and strokes. Cardiac associations now say living in areas with higher levels of air pollution poses as much risk of heart attack as smoking. All of us, living in polluted air for long are adding to

the risk of heart attack and heart disease. Short-term effects of air pollution are predominantly seen in the people at a high risk of heart attacks.”