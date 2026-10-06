Nizamabad , A day after a tea stall owner, who attempted "suicide" by setting himself on fire in the premises of a police station, died at a private hospital here on Tuesday, police said.

Tea stall owner dies after immolating self in police station premises in T'gana town

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The 55-year-old man entered the premises of Bheemgal Police Station in Nizamabad district, carrying a petrol bottle and a matchbox.

He poured petrol on himself and set himself ablaze on Monday, police said.

Police personnel along with some people who were present there extinguished the flames and shifted him to a hospital. The man is suspected to have suffered over 50 per cent burns.

"He succumbed to his injuries at the hospital while undergoing treatment on Tuesday," a police official said.

The body was shifted to a government hospital for post-mortem, he said.

Upset over the alleged threats by two local reporters, the tea shop owner went to the police station and set himself on fire in the premises, they said.

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{{^usCountry}} According to police, the owner of a grocery shop had sent two reporters to threaten the middle-aged man after he recently stopped buying cigarettes and other material from his shop. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to police, the owner of a grocery shop had sent two reporters to threaten the middle-aged man after he recently stopped buying cigarettes and other material from his shop. {{/usCountry}}

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The police had registered a petty case against him for running his tea shop during late-night hours and he was asked by a Sub-Inspector of Police to pay the fine in court.

Nizamabad Police Commissioner P Sai Chaitanya on Monday said there was no fault on part of the police in the issue.

A case was registered, police said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.