Home / Cities / Thane civil hospital gets 2 liquid oxygen tanks to ensure continuous supply

Thane civil hospital gets 2 liquid oxygen tanks to ensure continuous supply

cities Updated: Oct 23, 2020, 00:17 IST
Ankita G Menon
Ankita G Menon
         

THANEThe Thane Civil Hospital has installed two liquid oxygen tanks of capacity 10,000 litres and 6,000 litres directly connected to the rooms equipped with the help of a pipeline. This will ensure that the civil hospital does not fall short of oxygen supply. Similar oxygen tanks will soon be set up in Bhiwandi and Ulhasnagar.

“This provision is being made at government-run hospitals in various parts of Thane district. We started with the Thane civil hospital and soon will make a similar provision at Bhiwandi as well. These tanks ensure that there is continuous supply of oxygen within the hospital. This facility will help save many lives,” said Rajesh Narvekar, Collector, Thane district.

Bhiwandi and Ulhasnagar will have 6,000 litres of liquid oxygen tanks.

These tanks will begin functioning next week in Thane. Kailas Pawar, civil surgeon, Thane District, said, “If we have 500 patients who need continuous oxygen at a time in the hospital, even then the tanks will suffice for two days. Normal oxygen and ventilators have different types of supply, so depending upon the usage the supply will vary. When the tank has only 20 per cent of supply left, an automated alert is sent to the company who will immediately send tankers to refill the oxygen supply,” said.

Sanction for a similar set up in Ulhasnagar has been given, “We have received a sanction for setting up the oxygen tanks in Ulhasnagar. We are working on the other formalities and can definitely say that the tanks will be set up soon even if it is of a smaller capacity. The place is not yet decided,” said Raja Dayanidhi, commissioner, Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation.

