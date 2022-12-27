‘They attacked my father from behind’: Son of ‘lynched’ BSF personnel recounts horror

Gujarat Police on Tuesday arrested seven people accused of killing a Border Security Force (BSF) soldier as he tried to protest an obscene video of his daughter. The BSF soldier's son told news agency ANI of the ordeal that took place Saturday in the state's Nadiad city.

"When my parents and brother went to speak to those who made the video viral, some people came from behind and attacked my father with a sharp weapon on his head; he died on spot," Pratik, 45-year-old Meljibhai Vaghela's son, said.

Police said the incident was triggered after Vaghela went to confront Shailesh Jadav's , one of the accused, about an obscene video of his minor daughter. The incident took place in Chaklasi village after Vaghela went to Jadav's home; he was attacked there by his relatives and died on the spot. When the incident happened at Shailesh's house, the teenager was not present at the scene.

"The victim - Meljibhai Vaghela - with his son and relatives reached Shailesh's home where a fight broke out between them and the accused's father, Dinesh Jadav; uncle Arvind Jadav and other family members attacked him... he died on the spot while his son was injured," VR Bajpai, the deputy superintendent of police for Nadiad, told ANI after the clash.

Vaghela was a constable with the BSF 56 battalion.

The son, Navdeep Vaghela was rushed to a hospital after suffering a head injury, Bajpai added.

A First Information Report (FIR) says Shailesh, aka Sunil Yadav from Vanipura village, made the video that led to the clash. Unconfirmed reports indicate Shailesh and the slain soldier's daughter were classmates and in a romantic relationship.

All seven accused, including two women, have been sent to judicial custody.

