This delicious cake with juicy strawberries is sure to tickle your taste buds

cities

Updated: Mar 05, 2020 23:48 IST

Upside-down cakes may look complicated but are super easy to be whipped up. Follow this easy eggless recipe for an upside-down strawberry cake, which requires a handful of ingredients

Ingredients

1 cup of flour

1 1/2 cups of sugar

1 teaspoon of baking powder

1/2 teaspoon of baking soda

1/2 cup of curd at room temperature

1/2 cup of vegetable oil or melted butter

1 cup of sliced strawberries

1 tablespoon of lime juice

1 teaspoon of vanilla essence

1/2 cup of melted butter

1/2 cup of milk

Method

Grease a cake tin with butter well. Place a parchment paper at the bottom.

Preheat a microwave to 160 degrees in the convection mode.

Place the strawberries, butter and lime juice in the tin and mix them well. Place the tin in the oven and bake for 15-20 minutes till the strawberries melt and their juices start to bubble. Stir occasionally. Alternately you can also do this step on the stovetop. Melt the butter in a small pan and add the strawberries. Add the juice to help them cook faster.

Once the strawberries are cooked, cool them for 40 minutes. For the ones cooked on the stove, immediately transfer them to the lined cake tin and let them cool.

In a large bowl, combine flour, baking powder and baking soda.

In a medium bowl, whisk curd and powdered sugar to create a smooth mixture.

Slowly add oil or melted butter to the curd mixture. Stir with one hand and pour the oil with the other to ensure proper mixing. Whisk the mixture for 5-7 minutes so that the oil completely emulsifies.

Pour the wet mixture to the dry mix and combine well.

Add vanilla essence.

If the mixture becomes too dry, then pour 1 tablespoon of milk at a time till the desired consistency is reached.

Pour it in the cake tin and bake it for 30 minutes at 180 degrees in the convection mode.

Once baked, let the cake cool for 10 minutes before de-moulding. To de-mould, cover the tin with a plate and then flip it. The cake should release on its own to the plate. Remove the parchment paper from the top.

Serve the cake with a light dusting of powdered sugar on the top and whisked sour cream.