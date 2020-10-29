Three held for creating nuisance in Mohali market, attacking cops

cities

Updated: Oct 29, 2020, 21:02 IST

Three men were arrested for tearing the uniform of a cop and hitting a police vehicle with their car after they were stopped from creating ruckus at the Sector-70 market on Wednesday evening.

The accused were identified as Satinderpal Singh and Avneet Singh, both residents of Sector 70, and Jasmeet Singh, a resident of Sunny Enclave in Kharar.

Mataur SHO inspector Rajiv Kumar said a patrolling team spotted the three men creating ruckus in the market. When the team approached them, they sped away in their car after hitting the police vehicle. The trio was nabbed after a brief chase, when they hurled abuses at the cops and even tore the uniform of a gunman, the SHO said.

“The accused were in an inebriated state. They are all married and have jobs. They have been booked under Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code,” the inspector added.

The accused were produced before a local court on Thursday and sent to three-day police custody.

Meanwhile, Mohali DSP (City 1) Gursher Singh Sandhu said, “Disorderly conduct in public places will not be tolerated. We have also started a special drive to nab those drinking in public places and creating noise pollution with modified two-wheelers.”