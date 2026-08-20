Chennai, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay called on Union Home Minister Amit Shah ahead of the meeting of chief ministers of southern states to be held near here on Thursday and it will deliberate important inter-state and national issues, official sources said.

TN CM calls on Amit Shah, meeting of southern CMs to deliberate key issues

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Amit Shah will lead the deliberations of the 31st meeting of the Southern Zonal Council at a seaside resort in Kovalam on the city's outskirts.

Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu, Telangana Dy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, the chief ministers of Keralam and Karnataka, DK Shivakumar and VD Satheesan, respectively, are set to take part in the deliberations.

On Wednesday night, CM Vijay called on Shah which was described as "courtesy visit" by officials and the first after he assumed office as the chief minister.

The Union Home Minister shared a photograph of Vijay meeting him.

Following the conclusion of the meeting on Thursday, Shah is set to visit the ancient shore temple complex in Mamallapuram.

The Southern Zonal Council comprises the states of Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Keralam, Tamil Nadu and Telangana, and the Union Territories of Puducherry, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Lakshadweep.

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{{^usCountry}} The council serves as an excellent forum for resolving issues and disputes between the Centre and the member States/Union Territories, the union government said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The council serves as an excellent forum for resolving issues and disputes between the Centre and the member States/Union Territories, the union government said. {{/usCountry}}

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River water sharing disputes between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu and Keralam are among the ongoing disputes.

In an official release, the Centre said that the council meetings also discuss broad issues of national importance.

According to the ASI, Mamallapuram, the city of Mamalla, was a sea-port during the time of Periplus and Ptolemy and many Indian colonists sailed to South-East Asia through this port town.

There is some evidence of architectural activity going back to the period of Mahendravarman-I , according to the premium central agency under the ministry of culture.

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