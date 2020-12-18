e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 18, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Transporter marries employee without divorcing wife, booked for rape

Transporter marries employee without divorcing wife, booked for rape

FIR lodged 8 months after his second wife lodged a complaint in April.

cities Updated: Dec 18, 2020, 20:17 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
         

A transporter is facing charges of rape, cheating and bigamy on the complaint of his second wife.

The accused, a resident of Partap Colony, Mundian Kalan owns a transport company in Transport Nagar.

The complainant, who is 26 years old and pregnant, told the police that she used to work for the transporter and his father had approached her with his matrimonial alliance, stating that his son was divorced and seeking to marry again.

Therefore, with the consent of her parents, she married the accused on April 28, 2019 and they started living in Sahnewal.

The woman added that four months into their marriage, her husband stopped coming home and answering her phone calls. On digging deeper, she found out that his divorce case was still sub-judice. When she managed to speak to him again, he told her that he now wanted to live with his first wife.

Sub-inspector Gagandeep Singh, who is investigating the matter, said a case under Sections 376 (rape), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 494 (marrying again during lifetime of husband or wife) and 495 (same offence with concealment of former marriage from person with whom subsequent marriage is contracted) of the Indian Penal Code had been lodged against the accused.

“The woman had filed a complaint on April 8 and the FIR was lodged following investigation. We will arrest the accused soon,” Singh added.

top news
Hyderabad company booked for fraud, scam bigger than Nirav Modi case
Hyderabad company booked for fraud, scam bigger than Nirav Modi case
India planning surgical strike against us: Pak foreign minister SM Qureshi
India planning surgical strike against us: Pak foreign minister SM Qureshi
Farmers’ protest: Solution soon, says Tomar | 4 key points
Farmers’ protest: Solution soon, says Tomar | 4 key points
Dissenting voices against ex-Trinamool leader’s likely entry into BJP
Dissenting voices against ex-Trinamool leader’s likely entry into BJP
Covid-19: When, where and how to receive vaccine? All you need to know
Covid-19: When, where and how to receive vaccine? All you need to know
No signs of breakthrough after latest India-China WMCC meeting
No signs of breakthrough after latest India-China WMCC meeting
Jagan govt accused of ignoring order on local body polls, faces contempt
Jagan govt accused of ignoring order on local body polls, faces contempt
‘Ready to discuss all issues’: PM Modi to farmers on new laws, protest, MSP
‘Ready to discuss all issues’: PM Modi to farmers on new laws, protest, MSP
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 casesCovid-19India vs Australia Live ScoreRafale Fighter JetISRO

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In