Chennai, Tributes were paid to former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi on his eighth death anniversary across the state on Friday.

Tributes paid to former chief minister M Karunanidhi on his 8th death anniversary

Leading the state-wide commemorations, former Tamil Nadu chief minister and DMK President M K Stalin paid emotional tributes to his father, describing him as the architect of modern Tamil Nadu whose legacy continues to inspire generations.

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Accompanied by senior party leaders and former ministers, Stalin garlanded Karunanidhi's statue at the Omandurar Government Estate. From there, the Chief Minister led a silent peace rally to the late leader's memorial on the Marina beachfront. Thousands of DMK cadres and supporters joined the march. At the flower-bedecked memorial, Stalin placed a wreath and offered floral homage.

Later in the day, the former Chief Minister paid respects at Karunanidhi's Gopalapuram and CIT Colony residences, as well as the DMK headquarters, Anna Arivalayam.

Taking to the social media platform X, Stalin shared a detailed tribute highlighting Karunanidhi's extraordinary political journey spanning over eight decades. He hailed the Dravidian stalwart for his five terms as Chief Minister, 13 terms as a Member of the Legislative Assembly, and half a century as the party's leader.

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{{^usCountry}} "He is the sculptor who shaped modern Tamil Nadu," Stalin stated, emphasising that Karunanidhi's influence transcended politics to leave an indelible mark on Tamil literature, art, and cinema. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "He is the sculptor who shaped modern Tamil Nadu," Stalin stated, emphasising that Karunanidhi's influence transcended politics to leave an indelible mark on Tamil literature, art, and cinema. {{/usCountry}}

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Remembering the leader's iconic dark sunglasses and distinct voice, Stalin noted that while Karunanidhi is physically no longer present, he has filled their hearts forever, concluding his message with the hashtag #KalaignarForever.

Across Tamil Nadu, various wings of the DMK, including the Differently Abled Wing, organised commemorative events, public welfare activities, and social service programs to honour the late leader, who passed away on August 7, 2018, at the age of 94.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.