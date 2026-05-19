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Tripura to introduce drones to identify, repair faulty transmission lines: Power Minister

Tripura to introduce drones to identify, repair faulty transmission lines: Power Minister

Published on: May 19, 2026 05:51 pm IST
PTI |
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Agartala, Tripura State Electricity Power Corporation is set to introduce drones to identify and repair faulty transmission lines in remote areas of the state by next month, Power minister Ratan Lal Nath said on Tuesday.

Tripura to introduce drones to identify, repair faulty transmission lines: Power Minister

In the northeastern state, identification and repair of snapped transmission lines is a major challenge because of hostile terrains during the monsoon season, leading to disruption in power transmission for days.

"Chief Minister Manik Saha on Tuesday held a meeting with senior officials of the Power department to review the progress of ongoing works, addressing key challenges and ensuring timely implementation of important projects", Nath told reporters.

He said the TSECL has decided to introduce drones to identify and repair faulty transmission lines in the most remote areas by next month.

"We are also going to adopt a live wire maintenance system, which is not available in the northeast at present. Once the system is introduced, the repairs of faulty lines can be restored swiftly", he said.

"The TREDA is setting up microgrids in remote and hilly areas to supply power at an affordable price. PM Kusum has brought smile to the faces of several farmers. We are also trying to popularise the PM Suryaghar programme across the state", he said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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