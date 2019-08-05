Two electrocuted in Mumbai; 4 hurt in landslide

mumbai

Two people were electrocuted on Sunday while entering their waterlogged home in Santacruz and four people were injured after a part of a hill collapsed on houses in Rajiv Gandhi Nagar, Goregaon. The incessant downpour on Sunday also led to waterlogging, tree-fall and slab or wall collapse cases in several parts of the city.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) disaster management department, Mala Nagam, 52, and her son, Sanket, 23, died of electric shock when they entered their waterlogged home on Golibar Road, Santacruz (East). However, according to the Nirmal Nagar police, Nagam allegedly got electrocuted after she came in touch with a live wire on a ladder outside their house, while Sanket was electrocuted when he rushed to her aid. The duo was rushed to VN Desai Hospital, where doctors declared them dead. Deputy commissioner of police, zone 8, Manjunath Shinge, said, “We registered an accidental death report. We will find if anyone’s negligence led to their deaths.”

After the incident, more than 50 angry residents of the slum staged a rasta roko on the western express highway (WEH), demanding action against the BMC and the state electricity board. A neighbour of the Nagams, said, “It has been raining heavily for past two days. But neither BMC nor the state electricity board people took any preventive measures. As the rains had drenched our slum pocket, there were good chances of short-circuit or electrocution. ” A senior traffic police officer said they managed to clear the traffic at Vakola junction in half an hour.

In Rajiv Gandhi Nagar, Dindoshi, four people were injured after a part of a hill collapsed on their homes at 7.45am. According to BMC officials, the fire brigade and ambulance was rushed to the spot and the injured were taken to HBT Trauma Care Municipal Hospital, where they are reportedly stable. The injured were identified as Mohammed Husain Shaikh, 15; Zubeda Banu Shaikh, 70; Ahmad Husain Shaikh, 14; Abdul Gaffar Shaikh, 42. A landslide was also reported in Kalina, but no one was injured.

A total of 114 tree collapses were reported across the city, including 54 in the eastern suburbs, 43 in the western suburbs and 17 in the island city. Around 14 slab or wall collapses and 13 short-circuits were reported.

Meanwhile, several areas, such as BA Road at Hindamata junction; Gandhi Market; Matunga Circle; Sion Circle; Kurla; Kalanagar; LBS Road; Milan Subway; and areas between Andheri and Dahisar were flooded, slowing down commute traffic. However, the water receded in most parts by the second half of Sunday.

After the high tide, around 239 tonne of garbage was thrown up by the sea across the city. The BMC collected 178 tonne of waste from Versova and Juhu; 30 tonnes from Dadar and Mahim; 12 tonnes from Girgaum and Gorai beaches each; and seven tonnes from Marine Lines area.

