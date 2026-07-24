Chennai, Two more individuals were arrested in connection with a massive fraud case where private school administrators across Tamil Nadu were allegedly cheated of approximately ₹100 crore under the guise of securing government approvals, police said on Friday.

Two more held in ₹100 cr private schools scam

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The arrested have been identified as Arokiyaraj of Madurai district and Suresh of Tiruchirappalli district, the Central Crime Branch of the Greater Chennai Police said.

According to an official release, the investigation stems from a complaint lodged by D C Elangovan of the Federation of Associations of Private Schools in Tamil Nadu.

The complaint alleged that B T Arasukumar, the head of an unregistered organisation named the Tamil Nadu Private Schools Association along with others, defrauded school administrators.

The accused allegedly collected huge sums of money by falsely promising to procure pending government clearances, including Permanent Recognition, school upgradation, DTCP building permits, and Right to Education approvals.

The main accused, Arasukumar, was arrested from his Chennai residence on June 27. Following a four-day police custody and subsequent investigation, he was detained under the Goondas Act on July 13, and lodged in Puzhal prison.

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{{^usCountry}} Police investigations revealed that since 2024, Arasukumar had organised meetings with school administrators at a private hotel in Vadapalani and a marriage hall in Porur to collect the funds. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police investigations revealed that since 2024, Arasukumar had organised meetings with school administrators at a private hotel in Vadapalani and a marriage hall in Porur to collect the funds. {{/usCountry}}

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Continuing the probe into Arasukumar's network, police arrested two of his relatives and accomplices Arokiyaraj and Suresh on July 23.

Authorities stated that despite having no connection to school administration, the duo acted on the instigation of Arasukumar to summon school officials and strictly extort money from them. Both men have been remanded to Puzhal prison following a court appearance.

During the ongoing investigation, the CCB has frozen 61 bank accounts belonging to Arasukumar and his associates, officials added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.