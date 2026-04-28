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UP: Double bed used to conceal basement for running illegal arms unit in Meerut

UP: Double bed used to conceal basement for running illegal arms unit in Meerut

Published on: Apr 28, 2026 01:20 am IST
PTI |
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Meerut , A day after police in Meerut district busted an illegal arms manufacturing factory and arrested 11 persons, the probe has revealed that the unit, being run from the basement of a house, was concealed with a double bed that was placed over its entrance, officials said on Monday.

UP: Double bed used to conceal basement for running illegal arms unit in Meerut

SP Vinayak Gopal Bhosale told PTI that investigators are examining whether permission for the basement was obtained under the pretext of running a small-scale business.

According to police, the basement was turned into a "fully organised mini factory", the entrance to which was hidden by placing a double bed on top of it.

When police removed the bed, they found a passage leading to the basement where machinery, tools, raw material, and semi-finished weapons were found arranged systematically, the SP said.

The investigation also revealed that the illegal arms unit was operating for an extended period.

The weapons were supplied to various "parties" who would come to the house to collect the consignments, police said.

"We are probing possible links to a larger network and have alerted the neighbouring districts to identify and bust such hidden units, if any," the officer said.

 
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