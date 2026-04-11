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UP: Elderly man 'holds on' to deceased daughter for months; fills home with garbage to avoid suspicion

UP: Elderly man 'holds on' to deceased daughter for months; fills home with garbage to avoid suspicion

Published on: Apr 11, 2026 08:00 pm IST
PTI |
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Meerut , A 76-year-old man allegedly kept the body of his daughter at his home here following her death from apparent ailment over four months back, police said on Saturday.

UP: Elderly man 'holds on' to deceased daughter for months; fills home with garbage to avoid suspicion

They said the man allegedly locked the home and left the area soon after his daughter's death, and returned recently.

The elderly man identified as Uday Bhanu Biswas , a native of West Bengal retired as an administrative officer in the education department. He resided in Teli Mohalla area under Sadar Bazar police station limits with his daughter, Priyanka Biswas , who was a private teacher.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the woman allegedly died on December 1, 2025, apparently due to illness. However, her father neither informed anyone of her passing, nor performed her last rites staying at the house with the body for several days, using perfume to mask the foul odour.

Police said the accused later filled his house with garbage to avoid suspicion before leaving for Haridwar, from where he had recently returned.

The accused has been detained for interrogation. Police are investigating all aspects of the case to determine whether the death was natural or not.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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