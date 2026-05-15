...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

UP: Moving vehicle catches fire burning rider alive in Hapur, car overturns killing two

UP: Moving vehicle catches fire burning rider alive in Hapur, car overturns killing two

Published on: May 15, 2026 10:42 am IST
PTI |
Advertisement

Hapur , Three people died while two others sustained serious injuries in two separate road accidents in Uttar Pradesh's Hapur. Two of them died when a vehicle overturned while a motorcyclist was burnt alive when his moving vehicle caught fire, police said on Friday.

UP: Moving vehicle catches fire burning rider alive in Hapur, car overturns killing two

According to the police, a car lost control and overturned at a turn located in front of Ambedkar Bhawan in Dehera Rampur village along the Dehra Kuti Vat Road on Friday morning. Following the accident, passersby alerted the police and initiated relief operations.

SHO of Bahadurgarh police station Indrakant Yadav said the injured individuals were transported to the Garhmukteshwar Community Health Centre

He informed that Vishant Tyagi , a resident of Meerut, and Mithun , a resident of Hapur district, succumbed to their injuries during treatment.

The injured survivors - Lalit and Ravi, both residents of Syana in Bulandshahr district have been referred to Meerut for treatment.

The bodies of the deceased have been sent for a post-mortem examination, police said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
hapur uttar pradesh motorcycle
Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai, on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai, on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Home / Cities / UP: Moving vehicle catches fire burning rider alive in Hapur, car overturns killing two
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.