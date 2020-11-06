UP sanctions 30-day ad hoc bonus for employees

lucknow

Updated: Nov 06, 2020, 11:58 IST

The Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday sanctioned ad hoc bonus for its nearly 1.5 million employees. A government spokesman said the employees would get a maximum of Rs7,000 each as bonus and it would cost Rs1,022.75 crore to the state exchequer. While 75% of the bonus would be deposited into the provident fund accounts, the remaining 25% would be given in cash.

Daily wagers, teachers and non-teaching staff in aided educational institutions will also get the bonus.

Uttar Pradesh Secretariat Employees’ Union president Yadvendra Mishra said they hoped the bonus will be given fully in cash as the government has frozen the dearness allowance. “But we welcome the state government’s decision.”