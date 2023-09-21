Vande Bharat Express between Bengaluru - Hyderabad to be launched on Sep 24. Full details

Karnataka is all set to get its third Vande Bharat Express on September 24 and it will commute between Hyderabad and Bengaluru. The commercial operations of this Vande Bharat Express which will connect both the IT hubs, will only begin on September 25, one day after the inauguration.

Vande Bharat Express between Bengaluru - Hyderabad to be launched on Sep 24

According to a few reports, the travel time of the Vande Bharat Express between Yeswantpur station in Bengaluru and Kacheguda station in Hyderabad is expected to be roughly eight and half hours. This train service will be operated by the South Central Railway wing of Indian Railways and it will stop at Mahabubnagar, Kurnool, Anantapur and Dharmavaram. Raichur which comes in this route is unlikely to have a stoppage.

A report in Money Control said that the train will reach Yeswantpur at 2pm and from Kacheguda and will depart at 2.45 pm in Yeswantpur. The current fastest train between Bengaluru and Hyderabad is Duranto express which will take roughly nine to ten hours of travel time. The latest Vande Bharat Express will travel at an average speed of 71kmph. The price of the train service is yet to be revealed. As many IT professionals, business people and students travel regularly between Bengaluru and Hyderabad, Vande Bharat is expected to make the train travel faster and more comfortable.

On June 27, the Vande Bharat train was launched in Karnataka to connect important cities in the state - Dharwad, Hubballi and Davangere with the state capital Bengaluru. It is operated on all days, except Tuesdays. The travel time between Bengaluru and Hubballi -Dharwad in Vande Bharat train is roughly seven hours, which otherwise takes eight to nine hours in other trains.

In November last year, PM Narendra Modi launched the Vande Bharat train between Mysuru and Chennai, the first such train in south India. The average speed of the Chennai-Mysuru Vande Bharat express service is between 75 and 77 kilometers per hour. The distance between the two cities is around 504 kilometres and it will take around a six-and-a-half hour journey to reach Mysuru from Chennai.

