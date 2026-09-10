Chennai, VCK founder and president Thol Thirumavalavan on Thursday criticised Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay over his "body language" in the state Legislative Assembly towards DMK chief M K Stalin, while also demanding the withdrawal of the State Law Minister Nirmal Kumar's remarks on the MISA era.

VCK criticises TN CM's 'hand gesture' in Assembly, seeks withdrawal of MISA remarks

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

He said severe criticism has surfaced over the Chief Minister's "body language" mocking Stalin during his reply to the debate on the police grant.

"Although the Chief Minister's side has clarified that there was 'no ill intent,' we, on behalf of the VCK, point out that such body language is neither a dignified approach nor aligned with human values", Thirumavalavan said in his social media platform on Wednesday.

"Belittling or hurting a person's self-respect under any circumstances is uncivilized", he said adding "political criticism directed at an individual is entirely different from personal attacks that wound self-respect".

He also said that such an approach was "unacceptable" even when directed at a vulnerable person lacking educational, economic or political power.

Stressing that respecting elders is among the highest of human values, the VCK leader said, "therefore, it would be beneficial for a Chief Minister, who holds such a highly dignified and exalted position, to exercise utmost care regarding his body language in the future".

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Referring to DMK's request that certain portions of the speech be expunged from the House records, Thirumavalavan said, "the MISA related remarks made by the Law Minister, who intervened during that debate, amounted to a "historical error". {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Referring to DMK's request that certain portions of the speech be expunged from the House records, Thirumavalavan said, "the MISA related remarks made by the Law Minister, who intervened during that debate, amounted to a "historical error". {{/usCountry}}

Read More

"The repression during the MISA era is well known to the entire nation," he alleged adding "making a completely false statement regarding the DMK president, who endured that cruel repression, is strongly condemnable".

"We urge the Minister to declare the withdrawal of his remarks," he added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.