e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 03, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Dec 04, 2019

Visit to new flat turns fatal: Bike skids, 3 of family run over by truck in Dombivli

cities Updated: Dec 04, 2019 00:13 IST
Anamika Gharat
Anamika Gharat
Hindustantimes
         

Three of a family of four died in an accident on Tuesday morning, after they fell off a bike and were run over by a truck in MIDC, Dombivli (East). A couple and their four-year-old daughter died while their two-year-old son escaped with injuries. Manpada police has booked the truck driver for rash driving.

At 9.30am on Tuesday, Ganesh Chaudhari, 35, was riding his bike on Khambalpada Road in MIDC, Dombivli (East), with his wife Urmila (30), daughter Hansika (4) and son Devansh (2) riding pillion. While overtaking a truck, the bike skidded. Senior police inspector DK Chaure, from Manpada police station, said, “Chaudhari was trying to overtake the truck from the left when the truck suddenly moved left to avoid a car coming from the opposite direction. Chaudhari lost his balance and all of them fell towards the truck.”

As Chaudhari lost control of the bike, Urmila was able to throw Devansh to safety on the other side before she, Hansika and Chaudhari came under the rear tyres of the truck. Devansh has sustained only minor injuries. Chaudhari and Urmila have another son, who is five years old, and they are also survived by Chaudhari’s grandmother.

The police have registered a case of rash driving against Mukesh Gujar, 40, who was driving the truck.

Chaudhari, a vegetable vendor, had been taking his family to see the flat that he had recently booked near Manpada. On Tuesday morning, he’d told his grandmother that he would be back in an hour after showing Urmila the flat and dropping the younger two children to their play group.

Anant Patil, Chaudhari’s brother in-law, said, “Ganesh lost his parents at a young age. He lived with his grandmother, three children and wife. His only wish [to have his own home], which he worked so hard for, was about to come true. We had all helped him. He used to do several small jobs to save money for the flat, but now he is gone.”

top news
Can’t say, replies Sharad Pawar on Ajit’s elevation as Dy CM. Then, a hint
Can’t say, replies Sharad Pawar on Ajit’s elevation as Dy CM. Then, a hint
20% increase in processing Income Tax refund returns this year, says CBDT
20% increase in processing Income Tax refund returns this year, says CBDT
2 civilians killed, 8 injured in Pak shelling along LoC in J-K’s Poonch
2 civilians killed, 8 injured in Pak shelling along LoC in J-K’s Poonch
Dead rat in mid-day meal sends 9 students, teacher in UP school to hospital
Dead rat in mid-day meal sends 9 students, teacher in UP school to hospital
‘Was hooked’: Chennai techie spent 45 sleepless nights to spot Vikram lander
‘Was hooked’: Chennai techie spent 45 sleepless nights to spot Vikram lander
Navy chief says Chinese vessel entered Indian waters without permission
Navy chief says Chinese vessel entered Indian waters without permission
India or Australia? Ponting explains which team has a better bowling attack
India or Australia? Ponting explains which team has a better bowling attack
Rajeev Dhawan speaks on Ayodhya Verdict: Of sackings & threats | On The Record
Rajeev Dhawan speaks on Ayodhya Verdict: Of sackings & threats | On The Record
trending topics
HDFC BankHTLS 2019PM ModiIPL 2020 auctionSSC CHSL 2019Vikram landerShankara Re ShankaraXiaomi Mi Credit

don't miss

latest news

India News

cities