Visit to new flat turns fatal: Bike skids, 3 of family run over by truck in Dombivli

cities

Updated: Dec 04, 2019 00:13 IST

Three of a family of four died in an accident on Tuesday morning, after they fell off a bike and were run over by a truck in MIDC, Dombivli (East). A couple and their four-year-old daughter died while their two-year-old son escaped with injuries. Manpada police has booked the truck driver for rash driving.

At 9.30am on Tuesday, Ganesh Chaudhari, 35, was riding his bike on Khambalpada Road in MIDC, Dombivli (East), with his wife Urmila (30), daughter Hansika (4) and son Devansh (2) riding pillion. While overtaking a truck, the bike skidded. Senior police inspector DK Chaure, from Manpada police station, said, “Chaudhari was trying to overtake the truck from the left when the truck suddenly moved left to avoid a car coming from the opposite direction. Chaudhari lost his balance and all of them fell towards the truck.”

As Chaudhari lost control of the bike, Urmila was able to throw Devansh to safety on the other side before she, Hansika and Chaudhari came under the rear tyres of the truck. Devansh has sustained only minor injuries. Chaudhari and Urmila have another son, who is five years old, and they are also survived by Chaudhari’s grandmother.

The police have registered a case of rash driving against Mukesh Gujar, 40, who was driving the truck.

Chaudhari, a vegetable vendor, had been taking his family to see the flat that he had recently booked near Manpada. On Tuesday morning, he’d told his grandmother that he would be back in an hour after showing Urmila the flat and dropping the younger two children to their play group.

Anant Patil, Chaudhari’s brother in-law, said, “Ganesh lost his parents at a young age. He lived with his grandmother, three children and wife. His only wish [to have his own home], which he worked so hard for, was about to come true. We had all helped him. He used to do several small jobs to save money for the flat, but now he is gone.”