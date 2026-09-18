Chennai, American pharmacy giant Walgreens India Private Ltd signed a Memorandum of Understanding in the presence of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay here on Friday to establish its first Global Capability Centre in India at Chennai.

Walgreens to set up GCC in Chennai, CM Vijay reviews overseas investments

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Following the conclusion of his official investment trip to the United Kingdom, Chief Minister Vijay returned to the Secretariat here today and resumed regular executive duties, chairing two high-level review meetings with senior officials and department heads.

State Industries Minister S Keerthana and officials were present during the signing of the MoU.

The new facility will be located at the DLF Downtown Taramani complex, situated along the government's newly designated Old Mahabalipuram Road GCC corridor, the government said.

Walgreens, one of America's premier healthcare and pharmacy services networks, expects to create over 250 high-value technology and operational jobs in its first year, with plans for further phased expansion.

Welcoming the investment, Keerthana posted on "X" that the partnership serves as a strong vote of confidence in the state's talent pool and digital ecosystem.

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{{^usCountry}} She said Walgreens is one of America's leading healthcare and pharmacy companies, serving millions of customers across healthcare, pharmacy and related services. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She said Walgreens is one of America's leading healthcare and pharmacy companies, serving millions of customers across healthcare, pharmacy and related services. {{/usCountry}}

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"As we build out the recently announced GCC corridors, partnerships like this reinforce Chennai's position as a destination for global companies to build, innovate, and scale," the Minister said, and added that Walgreens will develop critical technology and business capabilities from its Chennai hub.

The Chief Minister reviewed with Industries Department officials establishing clear timelines and ensure that all Memoranda of Understanding including recent commitments secured during the UK tour are fully realised on the ground.

Also, Vijay reviewed welfare initiatives, focusing on the implementation of the Thaai Maaman Thanga Mothiram Scheme and the Perunthalaivar Kamarajar Breakfast Scheme.

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Officials said dedicated monitoring frameworks are being set up to convert investment commitments into operational infrastructure, maintaining momentum following the recent London trip.

Walgreens GCC will focus on technology and business services, the government said in a release here.

Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary M Sai Kumar, Additional Chief Secretary, Industries, Investment Promotion and Commerce Department S Vijayakumar, Guidance Tamil Nadu Managing Director Deepak Jacob, Head, Walgreens Global Competence Center Umapathy Viswanathan, Director Walgreens, Masood Ahmed and senior government officials were present.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.