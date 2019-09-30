Waqf Board provides aid to Najeeb’s mother

cities

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 21:47 IST

New Delhi: The Delhi Waqf Board on Monday provided a financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh for the mother of Najeeb Ahmad, the Jawaharlal Nehru University student who went missing from his hostel in October 2016 after allegedly being physically assaulted by a group of students affiliated to the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad.

“We have given a financial help of Rs 5 lakh to Najeeb Ahmed’s mother. Also, a job of junior engineer at the Waqf Board has been provided to his brother Haseeb,” said chairman of the board Amanatullah Khan.

Ahmad’s mother Fatima Nafees and brother Haseeb received the cheque from Khan at the Waqf Board office in central Delhi’s Daryaganj on Monday.

Ahmed was 27-years-old at the time he went missing in 2016. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) closed the case after an exhaustive search last year.

The CBI had announced a cash reward of Rs 10 lakh on any information about Ahmad, but finally concluded that no offence was made out in connection with his disappearance.

First Published: Sep 30, 2019 21:47 IST