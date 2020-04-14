e-paper
Woman injured in Ludhiana after car carrying police personnel hits her scooter

She is admitted to the hospital, but her condition is stated to be stable.

cities Updated: Apr 14, 2020 22:14 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
A 40-year-old woman was injured after a Maruti Suzuki Swift car, allegedly carrying some police personnel, hit her scooter on the Elevated Road near the Clock Tower here on Tuesday morning.

The woman was identified as Rajwinder Kaur, a resident of Shimlapuri.

Youth Akali Dal (YAD) district president Gurdeep Singh Gosha, who happened to cross the accident site in his car, saw the woman and rushed her to the ESIC Hospital in his own vehicle along with one of the occupants of the car.

Gosha said, “I was crossing the road at 11am when I saw the injured woman. I called for an ambulance, but the emergency vehicle didn’t reach the spot. So, I took her in my own car to the hospital.”

He alleged the policeman, who accompanied them to the hospital, left soon after without extending any help to the woman.

She is admitted to the hospital, but her condition is stated to be stable.

The police personnel travelling in the Maruti Suzuki are stated to be posted in the Salem Tabri police station.

Inspector Rajwant Singh, station house officer at Division number 1 police station, said they had not got any complaint about the accident.

