e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 26, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cities / Woman, son booked for suicide bid

Woman, son booked for suicide bid

cities Updated: Feb 27, 2020 00:57 IST
Megha Pol
Megha Pol
Hindustantimes
         

A woman, aged around 45 years, attempted to immolate herself outside the Majiwada-Manpada ward office in Thane after TMC demolished her illegal home on Wednesday.

The woman said her house was demolished for a road-widening project so she started building the home as TMC did not provide her an alternative home. The woman’s 22-year-old son also tried to attempt suicide.

A TMC officer said, “The woman, a resident of Manorama Nagar on Ghodbunder Road, was constructing an illegal home. We demolished it on Wednesday. The woman came to the ward office in the afternoon and tried to set herself ablaze by pouring kerosene over herself.”

The security guards and the police stopped her in time. The police said the woman again tried to consume phenyl when they brought her to police station. Anuradha Babar, ward officer of Majiwada Manpada ward, said, “We will register a complaint against her.”

The police said the two had tried to attempt suicide few days ago when the TMC squad had gone to raze their home. Kapurbawdi police have arrested the son while the woman has been sent to a hospital.

top news
IAF airforce relief flight evacuates Indians, foreigners from virus-hit Wuhan
IAF airforce relief flight evacuates Indians, foreigners from virus-hit Wuhan
Northeast Delhi death toll climbs to 27; cops say 106 people arrested
Northeast Delhi death toll climbs to 27; cops say 106 people arrested
Justice S Muralidhar transferred from Delhi High Court, notifies Centre
Justice S Muralidhar transferred from Delhi High Court, notifies Centre
‘Inshallah, there will be complete harmony’: Ajit Doval’s outreach in east Delhi
‘Inshallah, there will be complete harmony’: Ajit Doval’s outreach in east Delhi
From Rajinikanth, a rare attack at Centre over violence in Delhi
From Rajinikanth, a rare attack at Centre over violence in Delhi
IB officer killed in mob attack in Delhi’s Chand Bagh, body dumped in drain
IB officer killed in mob attack in Delhi’s Chand Bagh, body dumped in drain
HC reprimands Delhi cops for inaction over provocative video clips
HC reprimands Delhi cops for inaction over provocative video clips
Delhi violence | Day 4: Death toll crosses 25; cops say over 100 arrested
Delhi violence | Day 4: Death toll crosses 25; cops say over 100 arrested
trending topics
Delhi violenceSonia GandhiDelhi Violence Video ClipShaheen Bagh protestAmitabh BachchanNTA ARPIT 2020 ResultTiger ShroffUPSC 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities