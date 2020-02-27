Woman, son booked for suicide bid

cities

Updated: Feb 27, 2020 00:57 IST

A woman, aged around 45 years, attempted to immolate herself outside the Majiwada-Manpada ward office in Thane after TMC demolished her illegal home on Wednesday.

The woman said her house was demolished for a road-widening project so she started building the home as TMC did not provide her an alternative home. The woman’s 22-year-old son also tried to attempt suicide.

A TMC officer said, “The woman, a resident of Manorama Nagar on Ghodbunder Road, was constructing an illegal home. We demolished it on Wednesday. The woman came to the ward office in the afternoon and tried to set herself ablaze by pouring kerosene over herself.”

The security guards and the police stopped her in time. The police said the woman again tried to consume phenyl when they brought her to police station. Anuradha Babar, ward officer of Majiwada Manpada ward, said, “We will register a complaint against her.”

The police said the two had tried to attempt suicide few days ago when the TMC squad had gone to raze their home. Kapurbawdi police have arrested the son while the woman has been sent to a hospital.