Zirakpur SHO sent to police lines over ‘false’ rape case

Updated: Oct 19, 2020, 00:36 IST

Zirakpur station house officer (SHO) Gurwant Singh has been shunted to the police lines following a complaint that he falsely implicated two Mumbai-based men in a rape case. An inquiry has also been marked against him by Mohali senior superintendent of police (SSP) Satinder Singh.

Superintendent of police (SP, rural), Ravjot Kaur Grewal, who has been entrusted with the inquiry, said, “The SHO has been shifted to the police lines so that he does not hamper the probe. I will be submitting my report to the SSP in the next two days.”

As per information, the FIR against the two Mumbai-based men was registered at the Zirakpur police station on September 27. The complainant in this case had told the police that she was fond of acting and was informed by a friend that two people had come from Mumbai for casting in a TV serial. She was also reportedly told that one of them had even done editing for the popular show, ‘Bigg Boss’. Following this, the woman, along with her friend, allegedly went to meet the duo at a hotel. She claimed that after her friend left, the duo served her drinks laced with sedatives and raped her.

The men named in the FIR, however, alleged that they do not know the victim and have never met her.

When contacted, the investigating officer in the case, sub inspector Vandana Rani said, “I was told to take the victim’s statement and register an FIR but I handed over the case to some other person.”

As per sources, SHO Gurwant Singh had asked the IO to register the case as he had got directions from the SP (detective) to register the case.

When contacted Mohali SSP Satinder Singh said, “A probe is underway and I will let you know soon.”

Another senior police officer in Mohali said, “All rape cases registered during the tenure of SHO Gurwant Singh need to be verified, so that, no innocent is implicated in any false case.”