Lok Sabha 2019 constituency: Will AIADMK get second-time lucky in Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore?

Located in an industrial hub, the Coimbatore parliamentary constituency was won by the AIADMK for the first time in 2014.

P Nagarajan of the ruling AIADMK defeated senior BJP leader CP Radhakrishnan from Coimbatore in the 2014 Lok Sabha election. Radhakrishnan had won the seat in 1998 and 1999 polls. He lost to K Subbrayan of the CPI in the 2004 Lok Sabha elections.

CP Radhakrishnan, the former chief of the state unit of the national party, will contest once again as the candidate of the AIADMK-BJP alliance. The former member of Parliament from Coimbatore, PR Natarajan of the CPI(M) is also in the fray. The CPI(M) is a part of an eight-party alliance with the DMK and Congress and others. There are at least 13 other candidates fighting the polls from Coimbatore this year.

Voting in all the 39 constituencies in Tamil Nadu will be held during the second round of seven-phased Lok Sabha election 2019 on April 18. The results will be declared on May 23.

Here are some of the details of the Coimbatore Lok Sabha seat:

State: Tamil Nadu

Name of the Lok Sabha constituency: Coimbatore

Polling date: April 18

Sitting MP, party: P Nagarajan, AIADMK

Winning margin in 2014: 42,016

Runner up name, party: CP Radhakrishnan, BJP

Number of voters in 2014: 1,176,620

Percentage of votes polled in 2014: 68.40%

Number of women voters in 2014: 851,177

Number of polling booths in 2014: 1,663

First Published: Apr 10, 2019 17:25 IST