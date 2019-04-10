Lok Sabha election 2019: Thiruvallur constituency in Tamil Nadu has seen many changes

The Thiruvallur Lok Sabha constituency is a reserved seat and was formed in 2008 after merging the assembly segments of Gummidipoondi, Ponneri (SC), Tiruvallur, and Poonamallee (SC), which were earlier part of Sriperumbudur constituency and the newly formed Avadi.

The constituency had previously existed for three elections from 1951 till 1962.

In 2014, the AIADMK candidate Dr P venugopla emerged victorious by defeating D. Ravikumar of the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi.

Tamil Nadu’s 39 parliamentary seats will go to polls in a single phase on April 18.

Here are some details about Tiruvallur Lok Sabha seat:

State: Tamil Nadu

Name of the Lok Sabha constituency: Tiruvallur

Polling date: April 18

Sitting MP, party: Dr. P. Venugopal, AIADMK

Winning margin in 2014: 322,430

Runner up name, party: D. Ravikumar, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi

Number of voters in 2014: 1,254,440

Percentage of votes polled in 2014: 74%

Number of women voters in 2014: 608,905

Number of polling booths in 2014: 1,806

