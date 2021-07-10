Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / 'A new little hand for us to hold': Harbhajan Singh blessed with baby boy, Shikhar Dhawan reacts
cricket

'A new little hand for us to hold': Harbhajan Singh blessed with baby boy, Shikhar Dhawan reacts

Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh and wife Geeta Basra have been blessed with a second child, a son, on Sunday
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JUL 10, 2021 01:27 PM IST
Harbhajan Singh and Geeta Basra. (Getty Images)

India cricketer Harbhajan Singh and wife Geeta Basra have been blessed with a second child, a son, on Saturday. The off-spinner made the news official on Twitter, while also informing that both the mother and the child are doing fine.

"A new little hand for us to hold, his love is grand, precious as gold. A wonderful gift, so special and sweet," the picture tweeted by Harbhajan stated.

"Our hearts are full, our lives complete. We thank the almighty for blessing us with a healthy baby boy. Both Geeta and the baby are doing well. We are overwhelmed with joy and would like to extend out gratitude to all our well-wishers for their constant love and support."

Having gotten married in October of 2015, Harbhajan and wife Geeta became parents to a daughter, Hinaya Heer Plaha, in July of 2016.

Harbhajan posted the same image on Instagram, with one of the replies coming from India batsman Shikhar Dhawan, who wrote: "Pajhi bahut bahut mubarkaan. (Big congratulations, brother)"

More to follow…

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
harbhajan singh geeta basra
TRENDING NEWS

Twitter user asks Elon Musk if he has seen Loki, he says this in reply

UP Police’s post on wearing mask while travelling has a punny twist

Anand Mahindra has this to say about Harleen Deol’s brilliant catch

Sachin Tendulkar dons chef’s hat in this video, it has a Salt Bae twist too
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Prices
Zika virus
Covid vaccine
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP