'A new little hand for us to hold': Harbhajan Singh blessed with baby boy, Shikhar Dhawan reacts

India cricketer Harbhajan Singh and wife Geeta Basra have been blessed with a second child, a son, on Saturday. The off-spinner made the news official on Twitter, while also informing that both the mother and the child are doing fine.

"A new little hand for us to hold, his love is grand, precious as gold. A wonderful gift, so special and sweet," the picture tweeted by Harbhajan stated.

Blessed with a Baby boy 💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙 shukar aa Tera maalka 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/dqXOUmuRID — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) July 10, 2021

"Our hearts are full, our lives complete. We thank the almighty for blessing us with a healthy baby boy. Both Geeta and the baby are doing well. We are overwhelmed with joy and would like to extend out gratitude to all our well-wishers for their constant love and support."

Having gotten married in October of 2015, Harbhajan and wife Geeta became parents to a daughter, Hinaya Heer Plaha, in July of 2016.

Harbhajan posted the same image on Instagram, with one of the replies coming from India batsman Shikhar Dhawan, who wrote: "Pajhi bahut bahut mubarkaan. (Big congratulations, brother)"

