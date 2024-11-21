By Sahil Kohli "He'll lead the fight against Australia with his...": Mayank backs Virat for a comeback in BGT

Indore [India], : Indian batter Mayank Agarawal on Thursday backed star batter Virat Kohli to perform well in Australia, noting his brilliant record Down Under and expressing that the batter will lead the fight against Aussies with his passion.

Short on centuries, consistency and runs in longer format of the game over last few years and after a poor home Test season, Virat makes his toughest tour to Australia. The aim would not only be to score centuries, but also lengthen his careers in whites.

Speaking to ANI, Mayank said, "He is a champion player and has put in match-winning performances over the years. He thrives against Australia, in Australia. He is somebody who plays with that passion and get into that fight. This is the right place that will bring the best out of him. He will lead the fight against Australia with that passion."

Virat's form from 2016-2019 is among the greatest peaks in the longest format, having made 4,208 runs in 43 Tests and 69 innings at an average of 66.79, with 16 centuries and 10 fifties. It was during this period he smashed seven double centuries, the most by a captain in Tests, a record which still stands.

But things have changed a decade later. This year in 19 matches across international formats, Virat has just scored 488 runs at a shockingly low average of 20.33, with just two half-centuries in 25 innings and best score of 76.

Since 2020, Virat has faced an elongated lean patch in the whites, scoring 1838 runs from 34 Tests at an average of 31.68, comprising just two centuries and nine fifties.

Virat has had a horrific home Test season this year against Bangladesh and New Zealand, in which he scored just 192 runs in 10 innings at an average of 21.33 with just one fifty. In the latest ICC Men's Test Batting Rankings, Kohli slipped out of the top-20 list for the first time in 10 years.

Mayank is not wrong to count on Virat to stage a comeback on Australian soil, having made 1,352 runs in 13 Test matches, averaging 54.08 with six tons and four fifties.

The batter offered a word of advice to youngsters in the squad ahead of the first Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test at Perth against Australia, urging them to embrace the Aussie challenge and getting into a fight mode.

The usual superstars gather headlines and await headline performances as usual. But youth and future of Indian cricket is also a talking point of this high-profile series which could trigger a transition in the team ahead of next ICC World Test Championship cycle as the side boarded the flight to Australia after a rare and humiliating home series loss to New Zealand. Promising all-rounders Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, batter Devdutt Padikkal, pacers Prasidh Krishna and Harshit Rana are some names in the squad that have generated a lot of buzz with their recent performances.

The batter cautioned them that Australia will come hard at them.

"It is a great place to play cricket. Australia is going to come hard at you. My advice would be to embrace that challenge and to get into that fight," said Mayank.

Speaking about how India would fare in the series, Mayank said that India should look at their decade-long dominance in BGT for confidence following a humiliating loss to New Zealand at home.

"India have beaten Australia in last four editions and this is something they should develop confidence from. The last two series India played in Australia, they won. I think they should look there," he said.

Speaking on his first trip to Australia and Test debut in 2018-19 series, which saw him score 195 runs in three innings with two fifties, including a match-winning 76 at Melbourne Cricket Ground in first Test, Mayank recalled, "My experience was great. I had a lot of fond memories. Making my Test debut at Melbourne Cricket Ground was quite special. The top most memory would be to have won the series for the first time in Australia It is one phenomenal memory I have. Getting those 70s was also a great feeling."

While India has just faced a series loss to Kiwis at home and batters are lacking runs, Australia is also undergoing some issues similar to India. Only opener Usman Khawaja and all-rounder Mitchell Marsh are averaging above 40 since last year's ICC World Test Championship win against India. Just like India, the main Aussie core is also in their mid to late 30s and is an ageing unit.

Speaking on Australia's challenges, Mayank said that each team has its own challenges.

"It is about trying to embrace them, putting themselves out there and trying to win as many situations as possible. If you win those little and crucial moments of the game, it would go a long way in winning matches for your country," he added.

Mayank, who last played an international match in 2022 Sri Lanka series at home, is also looking forward to another crack at international cricket. He has been performing consistently in domestic cricket. In 25 first-class matches since last year, he has scored 1,899 runs in 44 innings at an average of 44.16, with six centuries and nine fifties.

"Why not . I am quite happy with the way I am batting. I thrive on being ready and present, whenever the opportunity arises. If I keep putting in those performances and an opportunities, I am looking forward to it," he signed off.

In 21 Tests and 36 innings, Mayank has scored 1,488 runs averaging 41.33, with four centuries and six fifties and best score of 243.

Coming to the series, after the series opener in Perth on November 22, the second Test, featuring the day-night format, will take place under lights at Adelaide Oval from December 6 to 10.

Fans will then turn their attention to The Gabba in Brisbane for the third Test from December 14 to 18. The traditional Boxing Day Test, scheduled from December 26 to 30 at Melbourne's iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground, will mark the series' penultimate stage.

The fifth and final Test will be held at the Sydney Cricket Ground from January 3 to 7, promising an exciting climax to a highly anticipated series.

India's squad for Border-Gavaskar Series: Rohit Sharma , Jasprit Bumrah , Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammad Shami, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Shubman Gill, Ravindra Jadeja, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel , Sarfaraz Khan, Virat Kohli, Prasidh Krishna, Rishabh Pant , KL Rahul, Harshit Rana, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Mohammed Siraj, Washington Sundar.

Australia squad for the first Test: Pat Cummins , Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitch Marsh, Nathan McSweeney, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc.

