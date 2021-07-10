Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
'If their second-string side was made to play, it would not have been a contest': Chopra on Covid cases in SL camp

Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra has presented his views on the Covid outbreak in the Sri Lanka camp after the start of the series has reportedly been postponed.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JUL 10, 2021 10:18 AM IST
Former India batsman Aakash Chopra reacts the Covid outbreak in the Sri Lanka cricket team(Twitter)

The discussion and debate surrounding a "second-string" Indian side continue to gather more heat. While most pundits, experts, and cricketers are hailing the Indian cricketing system for being able to send a specialist limited-overs squad to Sri Lanka, a few are calling it an insult to Sri Lanka cricket. The latest to comment on the topic is Aakash Chopra.

The comment comes after the series has been reportedly postponed due to a few Covid positive cases in the home team's camp. Sri Lanka's batting coach Grant Flower and data analyst G T Niroshan had tested positive for Covid-19 upon their return from their tour to England. Reacting to the developments, former India cricketer said that the series will become a no-contest if they are unable to field their main team.

ALSO READ| 'I hope he has learnt his lesson': Former India coach Gaekwad feels it's important for Prithvi Shaw to remain 'grounded'

While speaking on his YouTube channel, Chopra said: "Sri Lanka also had two teams ready. One is in isolation, which has come back from England and the other one was practicing in Dambulla. But just think about it, Sri Lanka's first side is already fairly weak."

He further highlighted that even some of the former Lankan players feel the depleted side will not be able to compete with the "so-called second-string Indian team."

"Former Sri Lankan players believe that if the Sri Lankan main team wins even one match against the so-called second-string Indian team, it will be like a miracle because India's second-string Indian team is better than their first team," said cricketer-turned commentator

He then added:

"In such a scenario, if their second-string side was made to play, it would not have been a contest. A bilateral series anyway does not have context and if you remove contest as well, what will be the fun."

The first ODI will now start on July 17 instead of July 13. After talking to sources in SLC, it has been learnt that new dates are still being chalked out in consultation with the BCCI. The tentative dates could be July 17, 19 and 21 for the 50-over games, while the three-match T20I rubber is likely to start from July 24.

