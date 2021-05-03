Home / Cricket / 'It's in players' hands to make a choice': Graeme Smith on South Africans willing to exit IPL
cricket

'It's in players' hands to make a choice': Graeme Smith on South Africans willing to exit IPL

As many as 11 South African players, including white-ball skipper Quinton de Kock, pacer Kagiso Rabada and former captain Faf du Plessis, are currently participating in the IPL for various teams.
PTI | , Johannesburg
UPDATED ON MAY 03, 2021 10:27 PM IST
File image of Graeme Smith.(Getty Images)

South Africa's Director of Cricket, Graeme Smith said the country's cricket board is always there to help but it is up to the cricketers to decide if they want to continue playing in the IPL after it has been hit by the COVID-19 storm on Monday.

A COVID-19 outbreak left the star-sprinkled IPL on tenterhooks as Kolkata Knight Riders' Varun Chakravarthy and Sandeep Warrier tested positive for the dreaded virus, forcing postponement of their game against Royal Challengers Bangalore, while cases also came to light in the Chennai Super Kings camp.

"We've offered support to the players and made ourselves available to them should there be any concerns," Cricket SA's Director of Cricket Graeme Smith was quoted as saying by iol.co.za.

"Ultimately, it is in their hands to make a choice (about their continued participation)."

As many as 11 South African players, including white-ball skipper Quinton de Kock, pacer Kagiso Rabada and former captain Faf du Plessis, are currently participating in the IPL for various teams.

While there are no Proteas players in KKR, du Plessis, Lungi Ngidi and Imran Tahir play for Chennai, whose bowling coach L Balaji and a bus driver has tested positive.

Many countries, including Australia and New Zealand, have banned flights from India but South Africa has still kept its borders open with travellers needing to submit a negative test report within 72 hours of travelling.

South Africa's Director of Cricket, Graeme Smith said the country's cricket board is always there to help but it is up to the cricketers to decide if they want to continue playing in the IPL after it has been hit by the COVID-19 storm on Monday.

A COVID-19 outbreak left the star-sprinkled IPL on tenterhooks as Kolkata Knight Riders' Varun Chakravarthy and Sandeep Warrier tested positive for the dreaded virus, forcing postponement of their game against Royal Challengers Bangalore, while cases also came to light in the Chennai Super Kings camp.

"We've offered support to the players and made ourselves available to them should there be any concerns," Cricket SA's Director of Cricket Graeme Smith was quoted as saying by iol.co.za.

"Ultimately, it is in their hands to make a choice (about their continued participation)."

As many as 11 South African players, including white-ball skipper Quinton de Kock, pacer Kagiso Rabada and former captain Faf du Plessis, are currently participating in the IPL for various teams.

While there are no Proteas players in KKR, du Plessis, Lungi Ngidi and Imran Tahir play for Chennai, whose bowling coach L Balaji and a bus driver has tested positive.

Many countries, including Australia and New Zealand, have banned flights from India but South Africa has still kept its borders open with travellers needing to submit a negative test report within 72 hours of travelling.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ipl ipl 2021 kolkata knight riders sandeep warrier graeme smith
TRENDING TOPICS
West Bengal Election 2021
India Covid Cases
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
IPL 2021 Points Table
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP