‘There were tears of happiness’: How Ishan Kishan’s family reacted to his Team India selection for England T20Is

On the same day Ishan Kishan blasted off 173 runs in 94 balls for Jharkhand to help his team post a record total of 422 for 9 in the Vijay Hazare Trophy Elite Group B match against Madhya Pradesh, he received his maiden Team India call-up. The young wicketkeeper-batsman was named in India's squad for the upcoming five-match T20I series against England.

Kishan had left the world impressed with consistent performances with the bat in the Indian Premier League 2020 season in the UAE, and after a splendid run in the domestic circles, he further made a case for himself to be considered for the shortest format.

Speaking to indiatoday.in, Ishan Kishan's brother Raj revealed he and his family reacted when the 22-year-old called up to inform about his selection for England T20Is.

"Felt really, really nice. We could not believe the news for a long time, we personally confirmed it on the BCCI site. The emotions were so high that we were finding it hard to express ourselves. My mother and father are in Patna and I am in Nawada right now. There were tears of happiness," he said.

"Ishan called us and we started crying, only after 4 hours, we could talk normally. We started crying as soon as he called us," Raj Kishan added.

"Ishan was very happy. The wait for the national call-up was getting longer and he was frustrated as well. He was expecting to be picked in the Test squad also.

"As a big brother I will like to see him make debut for India in all the formats, I want to see him win matches for India. I am also hoping to see his name in the T20 World Cup squad," he signed off.